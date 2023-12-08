'At first I didn't know how to swim, but now I do': Breaking systemic barriers in swimming

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Belle Center in Buffalo is breaking systemic barriers by giving a chance to underserved communities by offering free swimming lessons to all ages.

Kids like 11-year-old Dennieliz Velez Santana have been taking lessons at the Belle Center since she was five years old.

“When you grow up you’re already a master at it and you can help people and teach people how to swim too,” says Santana. “We learn how to breathe underwater. You get to learn new techniques for swimming and you get to learn a lot with the coaches.”

“We’ve been learning how to swim so like one time if we’re like drowning then we won’t be drowning,” says 10-year-old Jolie Uwezo.

Even babies can come to the center and swim away.

“So instead of having a case where there might be an accident and they fall into a pool and don’t know what to do to prevent drowning,” says Mailyn Sanchez, a mother of a one-year-old.

They’re learning how to swim with the help of swim instructor for the Belle Center Syble Smith.

“Swim is such an essential part of a child’s life,” Smith says.

Smith has been a swimming instructor for 30 years.

She tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she’s a big advocate to push for more swimming pools in schools that are often overlooked in the City of Buffalo.

“It’s sad because the main population that drown are the underprivileged kids that are out there in the poverty world,” the instructor says. “So to have more swimming in our area on the East Side and West Side would help out so many kids if we have open facilities.”

The administrative officer of the Belle Center says this program is a way to uplift kids and others in lower-income communities.

"These children deserve to have the same opportunity as the privileged. There are other communities that have pools inside of their schools," says Herr. "These children get lessons you know there's other you have to pay for swimming if you go to any other place you're paying. Here we're offering this service to them because a lot of our youth when they do go out swimming, some of them drown and we don't want that. We want to give them every advantage in the world."

Others say this is breaking the systemic barriers.

“It is breaking the stigma of the community because a lot of people don’t really get a chance to get opportunities like this,” says Caleb Littleton, a lifeguard. “So when they find out that there is one they want to take full advantage of it so I feel like it is breaking that stigma.”

“A lot of people to just learn how to swim and we have a lot of energy we show the community that we want to get a lot of people,” says Harun Sabrye, a lifeguard.

The free swimming classes are happening for all ages on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 pm at the Belle Center at 104 Maryland St.

You can call: 716-845-0485 for more information.

