At-capacity Cheektowaga Dog Control Facility to euthanize unadopted dogs in its care

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The town of Cheektowaga is hitting a tipping point when it comes to helping dogs in need of homes.

Cheektowaga Police said in a Facebook post Wednesday the Cheektowaga Dog Control Facility is at capacity and will have to begin euthanizing dogs in its care if they cannot find suitable adopters soon.

In the post, the department said they can't turn the dogs over to other local shelters that may be full.

At least four of the dogs in the DCO facility are available for adoption:



To learn more about how to adopt these or other dogs in Cheektowaga, you can call the Dog Control Facility at (716) 686-3525.