Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera hosts 2nd annual Crayon Drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can help kids get crayons for school this year.

Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera is hosting his 2nd annual Crayon Drive.

From August 19 through August 28, you can drop off broken and unwanted crayons at several locations in our region. The National Crayon Recycle Program will then turn them into new ones and give them to kids in need.

Crayons can be dropped off at the following locations:



Assemblyman Rivera's Buffalo Office: 65 Grant Street, Buffalo

Assemblyman Rivera's Hamburg Office: 40 Main Street, Lower Back Entrance, Hamburg

The Belle Center: 104 Maryland Street, Buffalo

Village of Hamburg Youth Center, 258-192 Prospect Avenue, Hamburg

Nearly 15 pounds of crayons were collected during last year's Crayon Drive.