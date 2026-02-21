Assemblyman calls on Hochul to allow bars to open early for USA Hockey's gold medal game against Canada

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Assemblyman Patrick Burke said restaurants that want to open and serve for USA Hockey's gold medal game against Canada on Sunday can apply for a miscellaneous permit at: licensinginfo@sla.ny.gov

ORIGINAL: Assemblyman Patrick Burke is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Liquor Authority to allow bars to open as early as 8 a.m. on Sunday so fans can cheer on the U.S. men's hockey team in its gold medal game against Canada.

Burke wrote a letter to Hochul and NYS Liquor Authority chair Lily M. Fan to ask them to temporarily lift the restriction that prevents bars from opening and serving alcohol before 10 a.m., as puck drop is scheduled for 8:10 a.m.

According to Burke, he is calling this adjustment the TAGE Rule, the Team America Game-Day Exemption, which is focused on allowing fans to come together for a once-in-a-generation moment.

"Allowing bars and restaurants to open two hours earlier for this single event would provide a modest but meaningful boost to small businesses while fostering the kind of positive civic engagement we should encourage. Neighborhood establishments should have the flexibility to open their doors so fans can safely and responsibly celebrate an extraordinary international event.



I respectfully ask that you authorize this one-day exemption immediately, joining governments on the other side of the border taking the same steps so Canadians can root on their team. New York has always risen to the occasion - let’s show that same spirit of flexibility and leadership tomorrow morning by giving fans the opportunity to gather, support Team USA, and be part of history together." - Assemblyman Patrick Burke

Niagara Falls, Ontario, Mayor Jim Diodati and Niagara Falls, New York, Mayor Robert Restaino have placed a friendly wager on the gold medal game.

