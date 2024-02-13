Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ask the pediatrician: Dr. Stephen Turkovich joins 7 Voices to answer your questions

Poster image (9).jpg
WKBW
Poster image (9).jpg
Posted at 6:44 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 18:44:20-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dr. Stephen Turkovich, president of Oishei Children’s Hospital, joins 7 Voices every week to answer your questions.

You can find the weekly segments below in the links below.

  • February 5 — Dr. Turkovich discusses how to set a child up on the right path for heart health at an early age. In addition, he discusses if vitamin D supplements are appropriate for a two-year-old and when you should switch from a rear-facing to a front-facing car seat.
  • February 13 — Dr. Turkovich discusses when, in the post-pandemic era, it is right to send children back to school after a sickness. In addition, he discusses how you can encourage variety in a child's diet, when parents should be concerned about vitamin deficiencies, and what essentials should be in a home first aid kit.

You can submit questions on the WKBW Facebook page or by emailing voices@wkbw.com

Poster image (11).jpg

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!