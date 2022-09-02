ASI empowers artists through funding, education and connections

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Over the past two years, Art Services Incorporated, or ASI, has given Western New York artists over $600,000 in grant money to pursue career opportunities.

“We provide funding, professional development, and really help them and give them tools that will help them succeed,” AIS Executive Director Jen Swan-Kilpatrick said.

Aitina Fareed-Cooke is just one of over 500 artists that ASI helps throughout a year.

Fareed-Cooke created a spoken word video “Tales from the Porch” to inspire the next generation to use her voice, talent, and skills for good.

“I'm utilizing art as a language, and my purpose is to utilize that language and speak to multiple generations, to multiple communities and say, look, this is how i started. this is my story, and you have the power to create your own," said Fareed Cooke, who created the media group Get Fokus’d Productions.

Fareed-Cooke has partnered with Art Services Inc. to develop programs for young people in Western New York creating community art events, and securing funding for her projects.

“They have taken us step by step, throughout the process and what we needed to do and what we needed to do throughout the process," said Fareed-Cooke.

The film shows the impact of the pandemic and the Tops mass shooting on Buffalo's minority community.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Fareed-Cooke and the Christ Crusaders Assembly held a back-to-school event on Glenwood Avenue where neighbors listened to stories by artists. Fareed-Cooke even performed one of her songs.

The event also gave out 300 backpacks full of school supplies to nearby students.

"I wouldn't be able to do this work at the capacity I am doing it at without them, and I am very grateful," said Fareed-Cooke.

