Ash Wednesday: Where to receive ashes to go in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season for those of the Christian faith. Lent is a season of prayer and repentance in preparation for Easter. For many Christians, it is customary for a cross of ashes to be placed on the forehead.

Below is a short list of where you can get ashes on Ash Wednesday.

Calvary Episcopal in Williamsville

Ash Wednesday services in person only, 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Ashes to go, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Masks still required

St. Paul's Episcopal in Clarence

Traditional Ash Wednesday service at noon.

Ashes to go in the parking lot from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ashes in the office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.



Masks required for all indoor activities

St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in Buffalo

Ashes to go, corner of Main and Church Street at noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ash Wednesday service 7 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo

Ashes will be distributed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ash Wednesday Mass at 5:30 p.m. There will also be opportunity to receive ashes.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Buffalo

Services being held from noon to 7 p.m. in the main church