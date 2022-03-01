Watch
Ash Wednesday: Where to receive ashes to go in Western New York

Matt Rourke/AP
Monsignor Arthur Rodgers, rector of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, places ash on a worshiper's forehead during an Ash Wednesday Mass at the cathedral in Philadelphia Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, in Philadelphia. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a time when Christians prepare for Easter through acts of penitence and prayer. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 12:46:27-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season for those of the Christian faith. Lent is a season of prayer and repentance in preparation for Easter. For many Christians, it is customary for a cross of ashes to be placed on the forehead.

Below is a short list of where you can get ashes on Ash Wednesday.

Calvary Episcopal in Williamsville
Ash Wednesday services in person only, 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Ashes to go, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Masks still required

St. Paul's Episcopal in Clarence
Traditional Ash Wednesday service at noon.
Ashes to go in the parking lot from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Ashes in the office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

  • Masks required for all indoor activities

St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in Buffalo
Ashes to go, corner of Main and Church Street at noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Ash Wednesday service 7 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo
Ashes will be distributed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ash Wednesday Mass at 5:30 p.m. There will also be opportunity to receive ashes.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Buffalo
Services being held from noon to 7 p.m. in the main church

Orchard Park Presbyterian
Noon in the North Chapel or 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary

