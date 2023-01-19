Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Buffalo Bills gameday forecast: prepare for light snow at Highmark Stadium on Sunday

The snow should, however, be light accumulating 1 to 3 inches by night.
BillsGame.png
Highmark Stadium
BillsGame.png
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 10:55:12-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Bills take on the Bengals at 3:00 pm Sunday afternoon, the weather will be seasonable by Western New York standards for this point in the month of January.

Pregame
Players and fans alike will be dealing with a cloudy sky early in the day with temperatures into the upper 20s. Winds will be light and southeasterly.

Kickoff
By kickoff, expect a bit of rain and wet snow to develop. The precipitation will not be heavy and of more nuisance value than anything.

During game
As the game progresses, the rain-snow mixture will likely change to all wet snow and will start to accumulate. Expect about 1 to 3 inches of wet snow to accumulate by the time the game ends.

Postgame
Roads may be a bit slippery exiting Highmark Stadium.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App