Buffalo Bills gameday forecast: prepare for light snow at Highmark Stadium on Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Bills take on the Bengals at 3:00 pm Sunday afternoon, the weather will be seasonable by Western New York standards for this point in the month of January.

Pregame

Players and fans alike will be dealing with a cloudy sky early in the day with temperatures into the upper 20s. Winds will be light and southeasterly.

Kickoff

By kickoff, expect a bit of rain and wet snow to develop. The precipitation will not be heavy and of more nuisance value than anything.

During game

As the game progresses, the rain-snow mixture will likely change to all wet snow and will start to accumulate. Expect about 1 to 3 inches of wet snow to accumulate by the time the game ends.

Postgame

Roads may be a bit slippery exiting Highmark Stadium.