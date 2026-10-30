BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As energy costs continue to put pressure on household budgets, Western New Yorkers are preparing for another winter of heating their homes.

But how much will it cost to stay warm this year? The answer could depend largely on how you heat your home.

The September Consumer Price Index shows energy prices increased 20.4% nationally over the past year. Gasoline prices climbed 34.2%, while the cost of electricity increased 4.4% and utility (piped) natural gas increased 5%.

Still, some households could see relief when it comes to heating costs.

"We do know that the expectation is that it will be a warmer winter, so families are going to use less heating oil, electricity, and natural gas," said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's 2026-27 Winter Fuels Outlook projects households that primarily heat with natural gas or propane will spend less this winter compared to last year.

For households using electricity, the agency projects heating expenditures will increase 4% nationally. Those relying on heating oil could see expenditures climb about 21%.

Heating oil prices are expected to increase more than 30%, according to the EIA, with milder weather in the Northeast expected to offset some of that increase.

"Electricity prices are continuing to go up faster than inflation," Wolfe said. "Heating oil, we just don't know because it tracks diesel fuel."

WATCH: As winter heating costs loom, HEAP applications open November 2 in New York

As winter heating costs loom, HEAP applications open November 2 in New York

For National Fuel customers, the outlook is somewhat more encouraging.

The utility projects the typical residential customer will spend approximately $742 to heat their home this winter, nearly 5% less than last winter's average of $780.

National Fuel attributes the projected decrease to lower natural gas supply costs, strong storage inventories and its long-term gas purchasing strategy.

For households concerned about keeping up with heating costs, assistance is available through New York's Home Energy Assistance Program, commonly known as HEAP.

Regular HEAP applications for the 2026-27 heating season open Monday, Nov. 2.

"As temperatures begin to fall, HEAP serves as an important resource for eligible households facing the challenge of meeting their energy needs," said Minnie James with Erie County Social Services.

The program helps eligible households pay for heating costs. Applicants do not need to have a utility shutoff notice to qualify for a regular HEAP benefit.

Eligibility is based on household size and gross monthly income. For the 2026-27 season, the maximum monthly gross income is:



One-person household: $3,563

Two-person household: $4,659

Three-person household: $5,756

Four-person household: $6,852

Residents can apply online at myBenefits.ny.gov.

Applications can also be requested by emailing heaphotline@erie.gov or calling the Erie County HEAP phone center at 716-858-7644.

Paper applications can be submitted by mail, fax or in person at 460 Main St. in Buffalo.

Erie County officials encourage eligible residents to apply as soon as possible. HEAP funding is limited.