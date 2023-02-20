As winter conditions linger many still need winter gear - Buffalo Dream Weavers is helping here's how

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York has seen a fairly mild winter but for many people there is still the need for things like jackets, hats, and gloves for this time of year. That's the reason for an event called "Warm it Forward" put on by the Buffalo Dream Weavers. Winter wear is hung on a gate on the corner of Bailey and Broadway and anyone is welcome to stop by and grab what they need.

"The community wont thrive unless everyone is helping," Co-founder of Buffalo Dream Weavers Rita Wojick said.

She shares the clips used to hang the clothes are hanging on to more than just clothes but a legacy. Her best friend James and founder Michele, who both loved giving back to the community, have recently passed away.

"She [Michele] felt like the community really needed to be taken care of from the inside out," Wojick said. "She decided to devote her time to do that and I was his [James] best friend so she roped me in."

Looking for a way to donate?

Organizers say to reach out to them via this link.

Free of charge blankets, sweatshirts, neck warmers and more are all donated and hung on the fence for those in need twice within the winter months.

"It means everything to me because i think we need to show other people that we care about them," volunteer of six years Martje McCausland said. "And one way to show them you care is to help keep them warm."

McCausland stated that resources like this event are so important especially after the worst snow storm Western New York has ever seen. She said it doesn't matter if you know someone's name or situation love, even in the smallest capacity, goes a long way.

"It's just so important to show people that you care about them and not look through them," she stated. "Just try to love everybody. Even in little ways show other people that you care about them and they you see that they are just as human as you."

