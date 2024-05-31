As U.S. prescription drug prices soar, advocates call on NYS to establish wholesale drug importation program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to AARP, Americans pay some of the highest prices for prescription medication in the world.

Just across the border in Canada, many drugs are much cheaper and because of that, some of you travel across the border to get your medication.

Now, advocates are pushing for New York State to pass legislation that would make it legal to import prescription drugs from Canada and other countries.

Jennifer Ryan was born in the United States but now lives across the border in Canada. 7 News spoke with her outside the pharmacy in Fort Erie, Ontario where she was picking up her diabetes medication.

"The cost of our drugs, basic just to purchase, are probably anywhere between 50 percent and a third less," said Ryan.

According to a 2021 study by the RAND Corporation: The average price of a vial of insulin in the United States was $98, in Canada that same medication was $12.

Kathleen Benedetti-Fisher is the Associate State Director of Community Engagement for AARP and spoke at a press conference Thursday calling for lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

AARP is advocating for new legislation that would allow lower-priced prescription medication to be imported from other countries.

"1 in 5 report to AARP that they're not taking their medication as prescribed because they can't afford to," she said.

Joe Stelling with AARP said the legislation would allow the state to create a wholesale drug importation program.

"The federal government has cleared the way for states to create their own importation programs and actually Florida's was approved in January," he said.

Ryan said a lot of people already travel to her country to buy prescription medication and if more purchase from Canada it cuts their supply. She said she wants Americans to get the medication they need but would rather see the U.S. lower the cost of its drugs.

"It's pathetic. This country cares about our citizens. We love our people. The U.S. is all about the almighty dollar," Ryan said.

Staff from AARP delivered a letter to Assembly Majority Leader Crystal People's Stokes Thursday with more than 4,000 signatures from AARP members supporting the NYS program to import prescription drugs. The State Senate has already passed the bill and it is pending in the Assembly.