As lake effect snow intensified first responders continued serving Buffalo

"They need us, if we're not here who's going to be here," said Samantha Ray, RN at Buffalo General.

As lake effect snow fell on Wednesday and led to closures, cancellations, and travel bans in portions of Erie County — there was no break for first responders and health care workers.

"We signed up for it and we're just here to care for the patients," said Kirsten Struble, also an RN at Buffalo General. "Just going to make best out of it."



Rachel Dibble, RN at Buffalo General, and Ray got into work Tuesday, and were expecting more overnight stays in the hospital, whether it's sleeping in a bed or chair.

"It's crazy waiting for night shift to come in, for day shift people wondering if we're going to have to keep working, wondering if they're going to be able to make it here," explained Ray.



Buffalo Firefighters are also manning their stations ready to answer calls, and clearing fire hydrants.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said Wednesday afternoon was overall normal with 911 calls.

On Wednesday afternoon Buffalo Police rescued Donald Gipson, 70, after he got stuck in his car near Buffalo's Outer Harbor.