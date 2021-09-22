Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

As fall officially begins, here are some spots in WNY you can visit to celebrate the season

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
LETCHWORTH.jpg
Posted at 4:56 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 16:56:23-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summer came to an end and fall officially began Wednesday afternoon.

Although it's no longer summer, the Western New York region has a lot to offer as we enter the fall.

From tracking the leaves changing colors, to visiting pumpkin patches and cider mills, below you can find a list of spots where you can celebrate the fall season.

You can also find the NYS fall foliage report here, the report is updated weekly.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!