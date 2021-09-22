As fall officially begins, here are some spots in WNY you can visit to celebrate the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summer came to an end and fall officially began Wednesday afternoon.
Although it's no longer summer, the Western New York region has a lot to offer as we enter the fall.
From tracking the leaves changing colors, to visiting pumpkin patches and cider mills, below you can find a list of spots where you can celebrate the fall season.
- Allegany State Park - Red House Area
- Allegany State Park - Quaker Area
- Chestnut Ridge Park
- Letchworth State Park
- Whirlpool State Park
- Ellicottville
- Akron Acres
- Becker Farms
- Cambria Corn Maze
- Greg's U-Pick Farm
- Mayer Bros. Cider Mill
- Pumpkinville
- The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence
You can also find the NYS fall foliage report here, the report is updated weekly.