As a resident of New York, you may qualify for a free air conditioning unit

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $22 million will be allocated to helping residents stay cool this summer.

As part of the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), households may be eligible for a free air conditioning unit or a fan.

“As we see more severe heat during the summer months due to climate change, it’s vital that we recognize the significant health risks extreme heat poses for New Yorkers with certain medical conditions, as well as young children and seniors,” said Hochul.

To qualify for the federally-funded program, applicants must meet HEAP eligibility criteria and income thresholds, which vary by household size and include at least one member of the household who suffers from a medical condition aggravated by extreme heat, or is under age 6, or over age 60.

Eligible households also include someone with a documented medical condition worsened or triggered by extreme heat.

Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. More than 27,000 households are expected to receive cooling assistance this year through the program.

Applications for cooling assistance through HEAP will be accepted through August 31 or until funding runs out.

Residents can apply and receive more information by contacting their local department of social services.