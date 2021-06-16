Watch
Artpark lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement, other restrictions

Posted at 5:27 PM, Jun 16, 2021
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for Artpark in Lewiston say all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, including the vaccine and health screening requirements.

According to Artpark, proof of vaccination will no longer be required to attend concerts at the facility.

For vaccinated people, social distancing will no longer be mandated, as well as masks.

Artpark does say that if you have not been fully vaccinated, are required to wear a mask whenever social distancing cannot be maintained (indoors or outdoors).

The first concert at Artpark is the Strawberry Moon Festival on Saturday at 4 p.m., tickets are $7 and you can purchase them here.

