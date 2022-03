LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Artpark announced it has lifted COVID-19 admissions policies to attend events.

In a release, Artpark said "in accordance with the changes in guidance from New York State and the CDC, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is no longer required to attend events at Artpark effective March 9, 2022. Masks are also not required."

You can find more information on events here and a visitor guide here.