Artpark celebrates its 50th anniversary with special birthday bash and gala

The Artpark music venue in Lewiston is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Posted at 7:08 AM, Jul 24, 2024

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Artpark in Lewiston is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The music venue is hosting a birthday bash and 50th Anniversary Gala.

The gala is sold out but you can still be part of an online auction to win a number of prizes, including a Sabres gameday pacakge and a private party at the Anchor Bar.

You can bid for prizes now until 9:00 Wednesday night.

You can also stop by the venue's Birthday Bash and rock out with a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

Pat Benatar is hitting the stage with special guests "The Vindys."

Tickets for the Birthday Bash cost $150.

If you just want to attend the concert, tickets start at just about $34.

