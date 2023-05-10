Artpark announces schedule for 50th season which includes music, festivals and more

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Artpark has announced its schedule for its 50th season which includes music, festivals and more.

“Artpark’s fiftieth season showcases the stunning natural beauty and cultural legacy of the Niagara Gorge with the work of artists both raised in the neighborhood and coming from far across the globe. Their voices, music, colors and points of view will engage us in a multifarious conversation all summer long. We also celebrate this summer in gratitude for the support of our donors, creative and business partners, and the legacy of the people who were here long before us.” - Sonia Clark, President of Artpark & Company

Artpark said it will continue to announce events throughout the summer, but below you can find the events that have already been announced.

Artpark Mainstage Theater

May 21 – The Avett Brothers

June 10 – Buddy Guy: The Damn Right Farewell Tour

June 16 – Ben Folds

July 8 – Tori Amos

July 16 – Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

July 29 – La Fura dels Baus: Carmina Burana with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Buffalo Philharmonic Choir, conducted by Gil Rose [see below under Festivals and Special events]

August 5 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

August 17 – Parker McCollum

September 1 – Alvvays and Alex G

Artpark Amphitheater

May 25 – Mt. Joy

May 26 – Noah Kahan

June 2 – Styx

June 7 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise

June 13 – Young the Giant with Milky Chance

June 21 – Michael Franti & Spearhead

June 26 – My Morning Jacket

June 28 – The Australian Pink Floyd Show

July 11 – Barenaked Ladies

July 14 – Lauren Daigle

July 27 - Larkin Poe + The Allman Betts Band

August 1 - Orville Peck

August 10 - Richard Marx + Yacht Rock Revue

August 28 – Pixies and Modest Mouse

New Music in the Park Series

July 7 – Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa (onstage seating at the Mainstage Theater)

July 9 – Third Coast Percussion (Emerald Grove Stage)

July 13 – L’Oiseau: A guided walking-concert along Artpark’s iconic Gorge Trail explores the works of contemporary composers Kaija Saariaho, Iannis Xenakis, Brent Chancellor and Messiaen, body movement, and Native American spoken word(Upper Park Gorge Trail)

July 20 – CS4: Philip Glass String Quartets (onstage seating at the Mainstage Theater)

August 6 – John Bacon Quintet (Emerald Grove Stage)

August 13 - LUX: Vivaldi Redefined (onstage seating at the Mainstage Theater)

Unique Outdoor Festivals, Opera and Cirque:

June 17 – Artpark Strawberry Moon Festival staged on the grounds of the lower park, the four-year-old festival featuring an eclectic lineup of Native artists performing throughout the lower park earlier in the day, and an evening concert in the Painted Parking Lot featuring Stephanie Big Eagle and DJ Shub in the evening.

July 15 – Artpark Fairy House Festival celebrating the culture of Ukraine: featuring Ukrainian theater director Vlad Troitsky, Mucca Pazza, the art of costume by Uta Bekaia and art of living puppetry by Luna Grombert, installations by Bethany Krull inspired by the art of Maria Prymachenko and of course the fairy houses created by 50+ artists and local families.

July 29 – Carmina Burana by Fura dels Baus, Spain. 220 artists lead you into an immersive world of striking imagery and special effects. An international cast of vocalists takes to the air and water. And the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Gil Rose and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus perform the powerful, breathtaking score.

August 27 – “EXIT” by Cirque Inextremiste, France (Upper Park) and Artpark Cirque Celebration directed by Sxip Shirey with Ryan Shinji, Jonas Woolverton, Amy Gm, Angela and Yoni of The Muse, Darell Thorn and the Sxip Shirey Band at Artpark Mainstage Theater Terrace.