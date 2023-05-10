Artpark announces schedule for 50th season which includes music, festivals and more

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Artpark has announced its schedule for its 50th season which includes music, festivals and more.
“Artpark’s fiftieth season showcases the stunning natural beauty and cultural legacy of the Niagara Gorge with the work of artists both raised in the neighborhood and coming from far across the globe. Their voices, music, colors and points of view will engage us in a multifarious conversation all summer long. We also celebrate this summer in gratitude for the support of our donors, creative and business partners, and the legacy of the people who were here long before us.”
Artpark said it will continue to announce events throughout the summer, but below you can find the events that have already been announced.
Artpark Mainstage Theater
May 21 – The Avett Brothers
June 10 – Buddy Guy: The Damn Right Farewell Tour
June 16 – Ben Folds
July 8 – Tori Amos
July 16 – Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
July 29 – La Fura dels Baus: Carmina Burana with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Buffalo Philharmonic Choir, conducted by Gil Rose [see below under Festivals and Special events]
August 5 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
August 17 – Parker McCollum
September 1 – Alvvays and Alex G
Artpark Amphitheater
May 25 – Mt. Joy
May 26 – Noah Kahan
June 2 – Styx
June 7 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise
June 13 – Young the Giant with Milky Chance
June 21 – Michael Franti & Spearhead
June 26 – My Morning Jacket
June 28 – The Australian Pink Floyd Show
July 11 – Barenaked Ladies
July 14 – Lauren Daigle
July 27 - Larkin Poe + The Allman Betts Band
August 1 - Orville Peck
August 10 - Richard Marx + Yacht Rock Revue
August 28 – Pixies and Modest Mouse
New Music in the Park Series
July 7 – Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa (onstage seating at the Mainstage Theater)
July 9 – Third Coast Percussion (Emerald Grove Stage)
July 13 – L’Oiseau: A guided walking-concert along Artpark’s iconic Gorge Trail explores the works of contemporary composers Kaija Saariaho, Iannis Xenakis, Brent Chancellor and Messiaen, body movement, and Native American spoken word(Upper Park Gorge Trail)
July 20 – CS4: Philip Glass String Quartets (onstage seating at the Mainstage Theater)
August 6 – John Bacon Quintet (Emerald Grove Stage)
August 13 - LUX: Vivaldi Redefined (onstage seating at the Mainstage Theater)
Unique Outdoor Festivals, Opera and Cirque:
June 17 – Artpark Strawberry Moon Festival staged on the grounds of the lower park, the four-year-old festival featuring an eclectic lineup of Native artists performing throughout the lower park earlier in the day, and an evening concert in the Painted Parking Lot featuring Stephanie Big Eagle and DJ Shub in the evening.
July 15 – Artpark Fairy House Festival celebrating the culture of Ukraine: featuring Ukrainian theater director Vlad Troitsky, Mucca Pazza, the art of costume by Uta Bekaia and art of living puppetry by Luna Grombert, installations by Bethany Krull inspired by the art of Maria Prymachenko and of course the fairy houses created by 50+ artists and local families.
July 29 – Carmina Burana by Fura dels Baus, Spain. 220 artists lead you into an immersive world of striking imagery and special effects. An international cast of vocalists takes to the air and water. And the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Gil Rose and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus perform the powerful, breathtaking score.
August 27 – “EXIT” by Cirque Inextremiste, France (Upper Park) and Artpark Cirque Celebration directed by Sxip Shirey with Ryan Shinji, Jonas Woolverton, Amy Gm, Angela and Yoni of The Muse, Darell Thorn and the Sxip Shirey Band at Artpark Mainstage Theater Terrace.
Installations, Workshops, and Residencies
Artpark Mini Literary Residencies—featuring ten poets and writers in the park from May through September
Spring Awakens – a free event on May 20 to prepare, celebrate and honor Mother Earth along with the Flower Moon and a special Reawakening and Renewal ceremony at Artpark’s Native American Peace Garden
Tree Workshops by Katie Holten on May 21 organized on occasion of the U.S. publication of her stunning new book The Language of Trees (Tin House). Inspired by forests, trees, leaves, roots, and seeds, The Language of Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape invites readers to discover an unexpected and imaginative language to better read and write the natural world around us and reclaim our relationship with it.
Jon Lehrer Dance residency August 8-17 (an annual residency with the dance company that has evolved into a long standing tradition, this year will focus on creating new work with Artpark Bridges & Parkinson’s Foundation, with final public performance currently scheduled for Saturday, August 17th on the Emerald Grove stage
David Glass, UK: “Alchemy of the Extraordinary”, a Devised Theater and Creative Practice workshop for professional actors and open to public, August 7-12
Katerina Seda, Czech Republic, curated by CS1 Cultural Projects, Claire Schneider: residency toward new work, Part II, August 14-31
Visual Arts Camps, open to students ages 9-14 and taught by professional artists. Three one-week sessions are available: July 10-14, 17-21, and 24-28. Advance registration is required and space is limited.
Free Family Saturdays returns with weekly themed arts and creative activities in July