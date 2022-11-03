Artist Susan Geissler in the homestretch of the Lockport Tenders Tribute

YOUNGSTOWN, NY (WKBW-TV) — Her Youngstown Art Studio is a busy place as Susan Geissler moves into the homestretch of the Lockport Tenders Tribute. She works surrounded by the last six, life-sized figures to be completed and installed in Lockport by late next year.

Her task was to recreate a 1897 photograph and has already invested about nine years in the project. The artist says "It's like putting a puzzle together."

Her figures have been faithfully imagined as she has recreated the individuals actual size, pose and expressions. Susan says "It's a fun kind of challenging, that's why I love my job."

Susans works can be found all over Western New York. Her bigger than life "Freedom Crossing" is in Lewiston and on Grand Island you can see her statue of World War II hero Charles DeGlopper.

The Lockport Tenders, with it's fourteen life-sized statues will represent the largest cast bronze artwork in Western New York. Visiting the Lockport site Susan says "It's like seeing my old friends."

You can find more information about Susan Geissler at her website.