Art Gallery at Canterbury Woods named after Norine Spurling

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The name of a renowned artist lives on in Williamsville.

The art gallery at Canterbury Woods is named after Norine Spurling.

Spurling specialized in watercolors during her career.

She lived at Canterbury Woods for three years until she died in December.

“Art was the central part of who she was as a person,” Kay Spurling said of her mother. “That she will be remembered in this way reflects her life-long love of art.”

Works of art from various artists who live at the home will be featured in the gallery.