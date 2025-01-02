Arrests made after 50 home furnaces and several other items were stolen from Dingens Street warehouse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced two arrests were made after 50 home furnaces and several other items were stolen from a warehouse on Dingens Street.

The arrests were made on December 31 in connection to the burglary that occurred on the 100 block of Dingens Street on December 29.

Police said on December 30, a warehouse employee arrived at work and found an entrance door was broken. It was then determined that the following was allegedly stolen from the warehouse:



50 home furnaces

Two computers

A safe with approximately $5,000 inside

One camera system hard drive

One pump jack

Two 3x8 pieces of sheet metal

Four sets of car keys

A Chevrolet Silverado was taken from the parking lot with one of the stolen sets of keys and used for multiple return trips to take the stolen merchandise

The Silverado was allegedly tracked to an address on the 100 block of Smith Street multiple times and police said it is believed that furnaces brought to the Smith Street address were then distributed from the property.

Three of the furnaces were tracked while being transported in a GMC Hummer with fake Illinois plates on the 1800 block of South Park Avenue. Buffalo Police were conducting a special detail utilizing the New York State Motor Vehicle Theft Grant and two arrests were made.

44-year-old Jamaal Rice and 61-year-old Maxwell McCants of Buffalo were both charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

On January 1 the stolen Silverado was recovered abandoned on Byrd Way.

The investigation is ongoing.