SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of the individual allegedly responsible for the death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno.

Misciagno was shot and killed on July 5 in Sinclairville.

According to the Sheriff's office, the defendant was arraigned and charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree. The defendant's name cannot be released at this time.