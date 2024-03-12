Watch Now
Arrest made in hit-and-run crash at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

The crash on February 27 seriously injured a Williamsville man
NFTA police have arrested a Niagara Falls man, accusing him of leaving the scene after hitting a man outside the airport
Posted at 12:42 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 12:46:24-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man is facing a felony charge, accused of seriously injuring a Williamsville man in a hit-and-run outside the Buffalo airport.

According to the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority, officers arrested 51-year-old Travis Rosario for the February 27 crash.

Rosario is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, driver fled the scene

Late last month, investigators said a 44-year-old was hit early in the morning at the entrance to the airport. The man was taken to ECMC with serious injuries. The NFTA say the victim has since been released from the hospital but continues to receive treatment at a rehabilitation facility.

Rosario is scheduled to be arraigned in Cheektowaga court later this month.

