Arrest made in hit-and-run crash at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man is facing a felony charge, accused of seriously injuring a Williamsville man in a hit-and-run outside the Buffalo airport.

According to the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority, officers arrested 51-year-old Travis Rosario for the February 27 crash.

Rosario is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, driver fled the scene

Late last month, investigators said a 44-year-old was hit early in the morning at the entrance to the airport. The man was taken to ECMC with serious injuries. The NFTA say the victim has since been released from the hospital but continues to receive treatment at a rehabilitation facility.

Rosario is scheduled to be arraigned in Cheektowaga court later this month.

