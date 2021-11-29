Watch
Arrest made in connection with fatal crash in Lockport in August

Posted at 5:07 PM, Nov 29, 2021
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — An arrest had been made in connection with a fatal crash in Lockport in August.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced 52-year-old Stanley Hall of Lockport has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the second degree, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, driving while ability impaired by drugs and a series of traffic violations.

The arrest was made after an investigation into a crash in the area of 77 Main Street in Lockport on August 20, 2021. Hall allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian, Jeanne Smith.

Hall was arraigned in Lockport City Court and bail was set at $10,000 cash or bond, $50,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return on December 1 for a preliminary hearing.

