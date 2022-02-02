Arrest made in connection to theft of vehicle in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An arrest has been made in connection to the theft of a vehicle in the Town of Tonawanda.

Police say officers responded to Dalton Drive for a vehicle theft around 7 p.m. The vehicle was allegedly left running, unattended and had been stolen from the driveway. Officers were reportedly already in the area due to reports of suspicious activity on Ring doorbells.

According to police, officers located two suspects, 18-year-old Kahill Reeves of Buffalo and a juvenile, in the area. Reeves was allegedly in possession of a wallet, credit cards, and additional items that were stolen from the vehicle.

Reeves is charged with the following:

One count of grand larceny 3rd degree

Six counts of grand larceny 4th degree

Criminal possession of stolen property 4th degree

Unauthorized use of a vehicle 3rd degree

Petit larceny

Police said charges for the juvenile suspect are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606