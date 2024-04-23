Arrest made in connection to stabbing outside of Lafayette High School in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to a stabbing outside of Lafayette High School just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said two males were involved in a dispute outside of the school and one stabbed the other.

One male was transported by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for what police described as apparent non-life-threatening injuries and the other male sustained a slashing injury.

The district released the following statement Tuesday morning: