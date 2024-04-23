Arrest made in connection to stabbing outside of Lafayette High School in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to a stabbing outside of Lafayette High School just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said two males were involved in a dispute outside of the school and one stabbed the other.
One male was transported by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for what police described as apparent non-life-threatening injuries and the other male sustained a slashing injury.
The district released the following statement Tuesday morning:
“The Buffalo Public Schools are supporting the Buffalo Police Department's criminal investigation between two male individuals that occurred outside and before school at Lafayette International PS 207 when one male stabbed the other. According to the initial reports, non-life-threatening injuries were sustained by the individuals. One individual was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center (ECMC). The other individual sustained a slashing injury. Fortunately, others were not hurt. Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams has directed Crisis Prevention and Response Staff to be onsite at the school to provide support to students and staff. As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”