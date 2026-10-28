Arrest made in connection to stabbing in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An arrest has been made in connection to a stabbing in Niagara Falls on October 20.

According to the Niagara Falls Police Department, around 11 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 18th Street and Whitney Avenue for a report of a person stabbed.

Police found a 21-year-old woman with stab wounds to her abdomen and thigh area. She was taken to ECMC and has since been discharged.

On Tuesday, Savannah Moore, 21, of Niagara Falls. was charged with first-degree assault.

Moore was arraigned on Wednesday with a bail set at $250,000.