Arrest made in connection to fires at Myles scrap yard in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A City of Niagara Falls spokesperson announced an arrest has been made in connection to fires at the Myles scrap yard.

According to the spokesperson, the Niagara Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at 5501 Lockport Road around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, multiple vehicles in the southwest section of the yard were on fire and it took multiple hours to bring the fire under control due to its location.

When clearing equipment from the scene, crews identified another set of fires in the northeast section of the property and allegedly found Joseph Gaines hiding among some vehicles. He was taken into custody by police and issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief and released.

The city spokesperson said around 4:15 a.m. fire crews were called back to the scene and found another fire in a trailer that was filed with tires. A cell phone was found near the trailer and after an investigation, crews were called to a home across from the scrap yard where they allegedly found Gaines. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for observation.