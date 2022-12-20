Watch Now
Arrest made in connection to fatal stabbing on Riley Street

7 News
Posted at 5:08 PM, Dec 20, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to a fatal stabbing on Riley Street.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a stabbing on the 300 block of Riley Street around 10:40 p.m. on Monday. 56-year-old Katherine Crofton was found at the scene with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to ECMC where she later died.

45-year-old Otis Johnson was arrested in connection to the stabbing and charged with first-degree manslaughter.

