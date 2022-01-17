Arrest made in connection to arson investigation in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Batavia police announced an arrest has been made in connection to an arson investigation at Washington Towers.

According to police, Matthew T. Zakrzewski, 42 of Batavia, was arrested and charged with third degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, second degree arson, second degree burglary and fourth degree criminal mischief.

Police said on Sunday an arson investigation was being conducted after a chair was on fire in the communal area of Washington Towers and officers were dispatched to a larceny of a bicycle in the area of Bank Street. A receiving a description of the suspect, Zakrzewski was arrested. It was then discovered he matched the description of the suspect in the arson investigation.

Additionally, police said there was a report of broken windows on a vehicle where it was apparent there was a fire inside and video footage from neighbors helped police identify Zakrzewski breaking the window, entering the vehicle and starting a fire before he was taken into custody.

Zakrzewski, who is currently on parole, was arraigned in Batavia City Court and remanded to the Genesee County Jail.

Police say the investigation into the incidents is on-going and anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Lutey, Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370 or online here.