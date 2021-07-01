Arrest made following robbery on Rails to Trails bike path in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police have made an arrest following a robbery on the Rails to Trails bike path Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the Rails to Trails bike path in the area of Cortland and Center Avenues around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for the investigation of a robbery.

It is alleged that 23-year-old Donella A. Barnes Jr. of the Town of Tonawanda went up to the victim that was seated on a bench adjacent to the path struck him multiple times causing minor facial injuries, took his wallet and fled.

Barnes was located by police Tuesday and taken into custody. He faces the following charges:

Robbery in the second degree

Assault in the second degree

Two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree

Barnes was arraigned and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center, his bail is set at $10,000 Cash / $50,000 Bond.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.