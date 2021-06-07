Arrest made following chase in Niagara County

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a Niagara Falls man faces several charges after leading police in Wheatfield on a chase following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Investigators say police in the Town of Wheatfield pulled over a car driven by 28-year-old Jose A. Correa around 2:00 a.m. Sunday on Lockport Road.

During the traffic stop, police said Correa gave officers a false name, identifying himself as his brother.

They say they smelled burnt marijuana and that Correa showed signs of impairment at the time, but when they asked him to step out of the car, he sped off.

Police chased him briefly but called it off due to its excessive speed and Correa turning off all of his car's lights.

Not long after the chase ended, a police officer in the Town of Niagara spotted Correa's car driving past the area of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road. They tracked him down to a house near 78th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Officers arrested Correa at his house.

He is now charged with:

