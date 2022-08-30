Arrest made as Buffalo police investigate shooting on Oxford Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on Oxford Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Oxford Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said 41-year-old Jamie Ware and another man exchanged gunfire and Ware was shot in the leg.

According to police, Ware is prohibited from carrying a firearm due to a prior felony conviction and he was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He was transported to ECMC and described as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.