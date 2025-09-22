Arrest made after woman and child were pepper-sprayed at Longhorn Steakhouse in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police announced an arrest has been made after a woman and a child were pepper-sprayed at Longhorn Steakhouse on Walden Avenue on August 25.

According to investigators, there was a verbal argument between two adult women who were with two separate groups. During the argument, another adult woman allegedly exited her seat, walked towards the front of the restaurant and sprayed a substance from a large can that police said appeared to be pepper spray or mace into the woman’s face, who was arguing with her friend.

Police said the substance she sprayed also got on those around the woman, including a three-month-old child. The child had difficulty breathing and was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital. The woman who was the target of the spray was sent to Sisters of Charity Hospital St. Joseph campus for evaluation.

After an investigation, police announced 23-year-old Jnaya L. Johnson of Buffalo was arrested and charged on September 15 with third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawfully possessing a noxious material. Johnson was booked on all charges and released on an appearance ticket per New York State law.

You can watch our original report on the incident below.

Cheektowaga police investigating after woman and child were pepper-sprayed at Longhorn Steakhouse