BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say an arrest has been made after a son allegedly shot his father during a domestic incident.

Officers were called to the 200 block of South Division Street just before 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

According to detectives, the son shot his father during a domestic incident. The father suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The son was taken into custody. Their names and ages have not been released.