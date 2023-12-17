Watch Now
Arrest made after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Buffalo

Posted at 10:11 AM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 10:11:33-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night on William Street.

According to police, 36-year-old Curtis Hall of Buffalo has been charged with one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and one count of driving while intoxicated.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of William Street at about 9:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, a 69-year-old Buffalo man was found dead in the road.

Police say they noted a strong odor on Hall's breath and other signs of impairment. After failing sobriety tests, Hall was arrested and taken to ECMC for blood work.

