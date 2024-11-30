Arrest made after pedestrian fatally hit by car in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police announced an arrest was made Thursday after a woman was fatally hit by a car that night.

Police said the driver, 23-year-old Niyonna Cunningham of Buffalo, was charged with one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, one count of aggravated DWI and one count of DWI.

The accident happened at about 10 p.m. Thursday on Bailey Avenue and Genesee Street.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian in the roadway. According to police, the 62-year-old Buffalo woman was taken to ECMC where she later died.

Cunningham stayed at the scene and failed a series of sobriety tests. Police said they also found a 1-year-old had been in her car at the time of the accident.