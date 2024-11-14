Watch Now
Arrest made after deadly hit-and-run in Niagara Falls in October

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police announced an arrest has been made after a deadly hit-and-run in Niagara Falls in October.

The hit-and-run occurred on October 15 on Hyde Park Boulevard and 26-year-old Xavier Goder was killed.

Police said the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force has taken 19-year-old Patrick J. Washington III of Buffalo into custody. Washington was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Washington is scheduled to be arraigned in Niagara County Court.

