Arrest made after Buffalo police officer was struck while conducting a traffic stop on Route 5

7 News
Posted at 1:04 PM, Nov 10, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made after an officer was struck while conducting a traffic stop on Route 5 near the base of the Skyway.

According to police, 46-year-old Michelle Dlugonski of Hamburg has been charged with:

  • Third-degree assault
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment
  • Eight vehicle traffic law violations, including driving while intoxicated with two previous conviction designated offenses in the last 10 years

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers were conducting the traffic stop when Dlugonski, who was traveling south, allegedly struck a police officer outside of their patrol vehicle.
Dlugonski allegedly fled the scene and struck a guard rail while fleeing. Police said Dlugonski struck the patrol vehicle before coming to a stop when officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at the Tifft Street exit.

Officers allegedly observed Dlugonski to be in an impaired condition. Police said Dlugonski refused a field sobriety test at the scene and was transported to ECMC where she also refused a blood test.

The officer that was struck was taken to ECMC and was treated and released.

