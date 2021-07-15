Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrest made after body was found in Jamestown home

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps Media
Generic Sirens
Sirens
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 11:21:29-04

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police say a convicted felon was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon after a body was found in a Jamestown home Tuesday.

Officers responded to 118 Price Street around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday for a check the welfare call. Officers forced their way into the home after not receiving a response and found a female victim who appeared to have been dead for several days. 32-year-old Geoffrey P. Ghiandoni was also found in the home.

Ghiandoni was detained and a search of the home was completed, a .22 cal. rifle was allegedly found. Ghiandoni, a convicted felon, is being held and charged with criminal possession of a weapon as he is not legally permitted to possess a rifle or shotgun.

Police say it is not believed the weapon was involved in the death of the female victim.

The body of the female victim was transported to ECMC for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The official results of the autopsy are pending further tests and toxicology.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 716-483-7537 or 716-483-8477.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong