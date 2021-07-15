Arrest made after body was found in Jamestown home

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police say a convicted felon was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon after a body was found in a Jamestown home Tuesday.

Officers responded to 118 Price Street around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday for a check the welfare call. Officers forced their way into the home after not receiving a response and found a female victim who appeared to have been dead for several days. 32-year-old Geoffrey P. Ghiandoni was also found in the home.

Ghiandoni was detained and a search of the home was completed, a .22 cal. rifle was allegedly found. Ghiandoni, a convicted felon, is being held and charged with criminal possession of a weapon as he is not legally permitted to possess a rifle or shotgun.

Police say it is not believed the weapon was involved in the death of the female victim.

The body of the female victim was transported to ECMC for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The official results of the autopsy are pending further tests and toxicology.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 716-483-7537 or 716-483-8477.