Arrest made after Amherst police respond to incident in area of Travers Circle

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police announced officers were responding to an incident in the area of Travers Circle early Thursday afternoon.

Police did not say what type of incident the officers were responding to but released a statement which said in part "the incident is contained but residents in the area will see an increased police presence." The public was asked to avoid the area if possible.

In an email to parents, the Sweet Home School District said "we have just been informed by the Amherst Police Department that there is an active police standoff in the Travers Circle area of the district." The district continued on to say "all students are safe and there is no danger in our buildings."

Around 5 p.m. police said officers were assisting in the investigation of a domestic incident involving a child that occurred in Cheektowaga. A suspect was arrested and transferred to the Cheektowaga Police Department.