Arrest made after 43-year-old woman was killed in shooting on Liddell Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police announced an arrest was made Friday after a 43-year-old woman was killed in a shooting on Liddell Street on June 12.

Police said 43-year-old Shawneequa Pearson was shot during some type of altercation on the 100 block of Liddell Street. She was transported to ECMC where she was later pronounced dead.

According to police, 39-year-old Shana Rowe of Buffalo was identified as a suspect in the shooting.

Police said Rowe was located in Rochester and apprehended by homicide detectives with the assistance of the Rochester Police SWAT team. Rowe was charged with second-degree murder.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that Rowe was arraigned Friday in Buffalo City Court and was held without bail. She is scheduled to return on June 26 for a felony hearing.