Arrest made after 13 military graves were defaced at cemetery in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wellsville Police Department announced an arrest has been made after 13 military graves were defaced at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wellsville in June.

Bronze nameplates were allegedly pried off the headstones and stolen.

Police announced an arrest was made on July 21 in connection to the incident.

An arrest warrant was executed on 42-year-old Eric T. Logue of Wellsville in connection to a separate incident in June and he was charged with fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

A search warrant was also executed at his home on Clark Street in connection to the stolen grave markers. Police said with the evidence collected from the home, witness statements and video surveillance, Logue was charged with 13 counts of first-degree cemetery desecration, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police said Logue was arraigned in Village Court and released on his own recognizance pending electronic home monitoring through the Allegany County Department of Probation.