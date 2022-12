HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Armor Firefighters were dispatched around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a stuck puppy.

The puppy, Rowan, was found stuck in the undercarriage of a power recliner.

Armor Firefighters were able to use a porta-power hydraulic pump to take some weight off and free Rowan within 15 minutes.

Rowan was uninjured after the rescue.