Armed robbery victim attacked with hammer in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police in Niagara Falls have arrested three suspects in connection with a violent armed robbery.

Officers say the victim was hit in the head with a hammer while having a gun pointed at him around 2 o'clock Sunday morning.

The robbery took place near 10th Street and Ferry Avenue.

The victim was taken to ECMC for treatment.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Ferry Avenue a short time later where they say they arrested the three suspects, and took evidence into custody.

The three suspects are facing robbery charges, and are scheduled to be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Monday morning.