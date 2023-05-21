Armed Forces Day 5K run in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's Armed Forces Day, and here in Western New York, things got underway Saturday morning with a 5k run sponsored by Russell Salvatore.

The fun run and walk began at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park at Canalside.

The cost to get in on the fun was just $25, with all proceeds going to local organizations that serve veterans and current members of the military.

The 5K run was followed by the 60th anniversary Diamond Jubilee of the Western New York Armed Forces Committee Joint-Service Military Ball, held at Joseph's Grand Manor on Columbia Avenue in Depew.

