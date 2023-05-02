Arkells to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor with special guest K.Flay on August 12

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront Management Group (BWMG) and Funtime Presents announced that Arkells will perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on August 12 with special guest K.Flay.

“Buffalo has always felt like a home away from home. We’ve had so many incredible nights in town. From opening for The Tragically Hip and The Who, to our own shows at the Town Ballroom and Canalside, it's always an A-plus experience. If you’re looking for a big outdoor Arkells show this summer, Buffalo is the place to be." - frontman Max Kerman

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. An exclusive presale for Seneca Gaming Club members begins Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Organizers say tickets start at $28.50 for general admission and $58.50 for VIP, plus fees.

