Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arkells to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor with special guest K.Flay on August 12

Arkells Photo.jpg
Provided by Buffalo Waterfront Management Group
Arkells Photo.jpg
Posted at 11:24 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 11:24:12-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront Management Group (BWMG) and Funtime Presents announced that Arkells will perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on August 12 with special guest K.Flay.

“Buffalo has always felt like a home away from home. We’ve had so many incredible nights in town. From opening for The Tragically Hip and The Who, to our own shows at the Town Ballroom and Canalside, it's always an A-plus experience. If you’re looking for a big outdoor Arkells show this summer, Buffalo is the place to be."
- frontman Max Kerman

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. An exclusive presale for Seneca Gaming Club members begins Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Organizers say tickets start at $28.50 for general admission and $58.50 for VIP, plus fees.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up