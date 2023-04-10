Watch Now
Arkansas man facing gun charges after NYSP find loaded weapons in truck

Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 12:41:57-04

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Arkansas man was arrested Friday morning after New York State Police troopers found multiple weapons in his truck during oversized vehicle inspections on the I-90.

During the inspection, troopers found a Ruger Wrangler .22LR revolver in the driver's side door compartment and a Glock 23 in the sleeping area of the truck. The Glock contained a fully loaded 13-round magazine.

The truck driver, 26-year-old Luis Corona Jr., did not possess a NYS pistol permit and he was taken into police custody.

Corona now faces two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

He was transported to Chautauqua County Jail pending arraignment.

