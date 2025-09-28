Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona woman killed in single-vehicle Colden crash

COLDEN
COLDEN
COLDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Colden.

Dispatch received reports of a single-car crash at the intersection of Heath and Hayes Hollow Road on Wednesday. Officials said a sergeant, who was driving his patrol vehicle home at the end of the shift, responded and arrived in 10 minutes.

The vehicle was found in a ditch with significant front-end damage. According to the sheriff's office, emergency personnel performed CPR on the driver, 39-year-old Anne Archibald of Arizona, who was then taken to ECMC, where she later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

