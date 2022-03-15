Argument over leaking milk container leads to shooting at Niagara Falls 7-Eleven

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An argument over a leaking milk container between customers and a store clerk led to a shooting at a Niagara Falls 7-Eleven, according to police.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven located at 2310 Hyde Park Boulevard.

According to police, a 32-year-old woman said she and her boyfriend purchased milk and discovered it was leaking when they left the store and tried to return it. Police said during the interaction the store clerk hit the woman over the head with a weapon.

The 32-year-old woman had a cut on her head when officers arrived and complained of shoulder pain. Police said it was discovered she was shot in the neck/shoulder area. She was transported to ECMC for treatment and has been released.

The investigation is ongoing and police said the store clerk is facing felony charges in connection to the incident.